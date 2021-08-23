STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh 'capitals': HC adjourns case to November 15

More than 100 petitions have been filed in the Andhra Pradesh High Court challenging the government's decision to establish three capitals.

Published: 23rd August 2021 10:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 10:57 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Photo | Express)

By PTI

AMARAVATHI: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday adjourned to November 15, the hearing on the petitions challenging the Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government's move to establish three capitals for the state.

A division bench, headed by Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, accepted the petitioners' request and adjourned the hearing to November in view of the increase in coronavirus cases.

More than 100 petitions have been filed challenging the state government's decision to establish three capitals.

After prolonged hearings and counters, the regular hearing in the matter was put off following the transfer of then Chief Justice J K Maheswari.

In May, the matter was further adjourned to August 23 because of the COVID-19 second wave.

The High Court constituted a three-judge bench, comprising Chief Justice Arup Kumar Goswami, Justice Joymala Bagchi and Justice N Jayasurya to hear the batch of petitions.

When the case was taken up on Monday, lawyers for the petitioners sought further adjournment, citing the growing COVID-19 cases.

The government side left the decision to the Bench, which then posted the matter to November 15.

Reacting to this, Municipal Administration Minister Botsa Satyanarayana wondered what prompted the petitioners to seek an adjournment.

"I am unable to understand whether there is any evil intention behind this. Where was the need for them to seek an adjournment?" the Minister asked.

He maintained that the government was committed to establishing three capitals for the state.

"We will convince the court and with its orders go to Visakhapatnam," Botsa asserted.

In June 2020, the Jagan government enacted the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Act, 2020 with the intention of making Visakhapatnam the state's Executive Capital, Kurnool the Judicial Capital and limiting Amaravati as the Legislative Capital.

Thousands of farmers who gave up over 33,000 acres of their fertile lands for setting up the state capital in Amaravati, challenged the government's decision and filed a bunch of petitions, praying that Amaravati alone be retained as the state capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh capital Andhra Pradesh High Court Botsa Satyanarayana Andhra Pradesh Government
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp