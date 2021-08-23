CBI questions Pulivendula municipal staff in Viveka case 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On the 76th day of its latest spell of investigation into the murder of former minister YS Vivekananda Reddy, the CBI questioned Pulivendula Municipal staff Gangaiah and Suresh and Jagadeshwar Rao, an accountant in a private school in Kadapa town.

The CBI had conducted the probe in three spells before the present one. However, even after more than one year, there seems to be no headway in the probe.

Now, the CBI’s announcement of Rs 5 lakh as reward to those who provide reliable information about the murder has become a much-discussed topic in both the Telugu states.

While some people are of the opinion that it is part of the investigation, a few others say it is done to water down the issue.