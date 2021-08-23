STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID-19: Active caseload in Andhra Pradesh under 15,000 after 1,541 recover

State registers 1,085 fresh infections, eight fatalities in 24 hours; 98.5% recovery rate

Andhra Pradesh's Covid-19 chart now showed a gross of 19,73,940 recoveries and 13,723 deaths.  (File photo | Shriram BN)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh logged over 1,000 new Covid infections from over 57,000 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Sunday 9 am with a positivity rate of 1.8 per cent.

The State, so far, has reported 20.02 lakh infections from 2.60 crore tests at an overall positivity rate of 7.67 per cent.Meanwhile, 1,541 recoveries and eight deaths were registered in the period. 

Consequently, the State’s Covid-19 chart now showed a gross of 19,73,940 recoveries and 13,723 deaths. The fall in the number of new infections in the past few days and a good number of people getting cured brought down the active cases to under 15,000.

In the 24 hours, the number of fresh cases ranged from 10 to 137 in all districts of the State.

According to the latest media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, West Godavari registered the highest of 137 fresh infections closely followed by 130 in Chittoor.

With the spike in cases, the overall cases in West Godavari went past 1.73 lakh.

Chittoor reported 130, Prakasam 122, Guntur 116, Nellore 108 and East Godavari 105 fresh positives. 

Visakhapatnam and Krishna added 99 infections each and Vizianagaram 56 and the remaining four districts logged less than 50 each.

With the recovery of 1,541 patients on Sunday, the recovery rate stood stable at 98.5 per cent. Six districts have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 109 in Kurnool and the highest of over 2,300 in East Godavari. 

On the other hand, the daily fatalities came down to 8 from Saturday’s 13 even as the mortality rate stood at 0.68 per cent. Krishna district reported three more fatalities while Kurnool, Nellore, Prakasam, Visakhapatnam and West Godavari reported one each. 

