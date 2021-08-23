STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mahila Commission ‘closely monitoring’ audio clip case probe 

Padma also thanked Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan for giving equal opportunities for women in politics and constitutional posts. 

Published: 23rd August 2021 07:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 07:41 AM   |  A+A-

State Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma

State Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the audio clip purportedly of Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao in which he was allegedly speaking indecently to a woman, State Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma opined that incidents like that should be investigated thoroughly. Addressing the media on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan here on Sunday, Padma said Visakhapatnam police were investigating the case and warned that the accused behind it will be punished. 

She said the Commission will be closely following the investigation in the case. “Minister Srinivasa Rao claimed that the audio is fake and that someone imitated his voice to tarnish his image and party. The Mahila Commission is closely monitoring the investigation and necessary action would be initiated against the culprits,” Padma assured. Padma also thanked Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan for giving equal opportunities for women in politics and constitutional posts. 

“It is evident that the YSRC government is committed to the safety of women and protection of their rights. Like never before, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave more posts to women in the party and other constitutional posts like MLAs seats, nominated posts and others. Compared to the previous government, the crime rate in the State has reduced by 4 per cent in 2020,” Padma said, citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.  

She came down heavily on the opposition Telugu Desam Party for politicising every incident to gain public attention. “I am throwing an open challenge to TDP leaders for an open debate on what the TDP did for women safety during their regime,” she said. The Disha bill was sent for President’s assent, she added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Andhra audio clip case
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp