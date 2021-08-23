Mahila Commission ‘closely monitoring’ audio clip case probe 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Responding to the audio clip purportedly of Minister for Tourism Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao in which he was allegedly speaking indecently to a woman, State Mahila Commission Chairperson Vasireddy Padma opined that incidents like that should be investigated thoroughly. Addressing the media on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan here on Sunday, Padma said Visakhapatnam police were investigating the case and warned that the accused behind it will be punished.

She said the Commission will be closely following the investigation in the case. “Minister Srinivasa Rao claimed that the audio is fake and that someone imitated his voice to tarnish his image and party. The Mahila Commission is closely monitoring the investigation and necessary action would be initiated against the culprits,” Padma assured. Padma also thanked Chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan for giving equal opportunities for women in politics and constitutional posts.

“It is evident that the YSRC government is committed to the safety of women and protection of their rights. Like never before, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gave more posts to women in the party and other constitutional posts like MLAs seats, nominated posts and others. Compared to the previous government, the crime rate in the State has reduced by 4 per cent in 2020,” Padma said, citing National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data.

She came down heavily on the opposition Telugu Desam Party for politicising every incident to gain public attention. “I am throwing an open challenge to TDP leaders for an open debate on what the TDP did for women safety during their regime,” she said. The Disha bill was sent for President’s assent, she added.