South Central Railway transports 246 tonnes of onions to West Bengal

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a first, South Central Railway (SCR) has transported a large consignment of onions to West Bengal through Kisan Rail service. A train, carrying 246 tonnes of onions, left for West Bengal’s Malda from Tadepalligudem on Sunday.

Vijayawada division’s business development unit had conducted meetings with farmers and traders of the surrounding areas who expressed their willingness for inter-state supply of their produce. They were explained various schemes and concessions offered by the railways. Fifty per cent tariff concession provided by the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries under “Operation Greens - TOP to Total” is also extended to freight customers.