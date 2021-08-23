Srisailam temple gets ISO certificate

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Sri Bhramaramba Mallikarjuna Swamy Varla Devasthanam at Srisailam has got ISO certificate for taking effective precautionary measures during the Covid-19 pandemic to ensure the safety of pilgrims.

HYM International Certifications Private Limited representative Alapati Sivaiah handed over the copy of Good Hygiene Practices certification and ISO 45001 certificate to Srisailam temple EO KS Rama Rao on Sunday. The ISO team inspected the temple during the pandemic and studied the implementation of Covid-19 protocol.

Expressing happiness over getting the ISO certificate, the EO said they laid emphasis on the safety of pilgrims by strictly adhering to Covid-19 protocol. Utmost priority was given to maintenance of hygiene on the hill shrine to keep coronavirus at bay, he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the temple, he said it got five certificates from the ISO on aspects of environment, hygiene, security, quality management and use of modern technology in 2018.