STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Wear khadi on first Monday of every month: Collector to staff

The plight of khadi and handloom weavers came to light after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Ponduru on August 7 marking National Handloom Day.

Published: 23rd August 2021 09:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd August 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

Ponduru in Srikakulam district is famous for handspun fine khadi and handlooms.

Ponduru in Srikakulam district is famous for handspun fine khadi and handlooms.

By Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: To support handloom weavers and promote Ponduru khadi, District Collector Shrikesh B Lathkar has issued an order directing government employees to wear khadi on the first Monday of every month.

Issuing the order, the Collector made it clear that though wearing Ponduru khadi is not mandatory for the government employees, they should feel the responsibility to safeguard the livelihood of weavers and preserve the traditional weaving art from extinction.

Speaking to TNIE, Lathkar said, “Though khadi is renowned globally, the economic status of handloom weavers is not satisfactory. There is a need to provide adequate incentives to weavers, besides extending support to improve their living conditions. I hope district and divisional level officials will follow the order issued keeping in mind the economic uplift of weavers.’’

Ponduru in Srikakulam district is famous for handspun fine khadi and handlooms. It is the only village that uses single spindle to spin fine khadi. More than 6,000 weavers and workers are dependent on khadi and handloom industry in the district for their livelihood. Though Ponduru khadi has a glorious past, it has lost sheen now due to poor patronage. 

The plight of khadi and handloom weavers came to light after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman visited Ponduru on August 7 marking National Handloom Day. Following the directions of the Finance Minister and the State government, the Collector initiated measures to promote khadi and handloom fabrics in a big way.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
khadi Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
Nearly 1 lakh infant deaths in India due to Covid economic decline, finds World Bank research
Illustration: Amit Bandre
Afghanistan: From here to where?
Image used for representation
COVID-19 pandemic has increased aggression among couples: Study 
Kerala Health Minister Veena George. (Photo | Express)
Need extra vigil as offices reopen post Onam amid threat of third COVID wave: Veena George

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Representational Image (File photo| PTI)
Kerala: Post-Onam Covid-19 surge likely for 3 weeks, better immunity to aid this time
Gallery
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
India on Sunday brought back 392 people, including two Afghan lawmakers, in three different flights as part of the mission to evacuate its nationals and Afghan partners from Kabul in the backdrop of increasing hostilities by the Taliban and deteriorating security situation in the city after it fell to the militant outfit a week back. Photo | AP)
 Afghanistan crisis: Latest photos as India's evacuation of citizens stuck in Kabul continues
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp