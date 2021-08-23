Won’t allow Central officials to enter Visakhapatnam Steel Plant, say TUs

By Express News Service

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant agitation gained momentum after the two-day dharna at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on August 2 and 3 as all non-BJP parties supported the steel plant agitation, CITU city secretary B Jagan said.

Addressing the relay fast at Gandhi statue near GVMC office, he said the steelworkers staged protests during visits of Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman and Niti Aayog CE O Amit Kanth, which forced them to change their route.

He said they will not allow anyone from the Centre to enter the plant. He said VSP was being operated without getting a single rupee from the Union government.

However, the Centre was behaving irresponsibly by saying that it would sell or close the plant. If the BJP government continues its adamant attitude, it will incur the ire of the Telugu people, he warned.

He said the government announced in Parliament that there was no need to implement reservation if any public sector undertaking is privatised.

“The government is jeopardising the future of the jobless youth. In the affidavit submitted in High Court, the Centre said it is not compulsory to retain the employees who completed 30 years of service and it is purely the discretion of the private management with regard to their continuation,” he said.

The BJP leaders were misleading that the privatisation will bring jobs. What will be the fate of the 8000 oustees who were waiting for jobs for the last four decades, he sought to know.

The steel plant should be continued in the public sector to ensure further development of the port city, employment for oustees and implementation of the rule of reservation, he said.

Meanwhile, Rythu Sangham leader and CPI State assistant secretary Muppalla Nageswara Rao said the BJP government was pushing both farmers and workers to the brink.

He said farmers were agitating in Delhi against farm laws. Similarly farmers who have given lands for Amaravati were fighting against the state government.