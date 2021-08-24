STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
900 outsourced GGH staff not paid since April

AITUC city secretary P Rama Krishna Reddy said the staff have been organising protests seeking payment of pending salaries for the last 14 days on the hospital premises.

Published: 24th August 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at government general hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By K Madhu Sudhakar
Express News Service

KURNOOL: Nearly 900 staff working as security guards, sanitation workers and paramedical staff in Covid-19 wards of the Government General Hospital (GGH) on contract and outsourcing basis have not been paid salaries for the past four months. These staff are paid salaries ranging from Rs 8,250 to Rs 17,500 per month and the GGH monthly salary bill is Rs 1.2 crore.

“We are facing severe hardship due to non-payment of salaries for the past four months. We got the last salary in April,” said Nagaraju, an outsourced employee. The staff hired for Covid duty nine months ago also alleged that they were not  paid even a single month’s salary. About 185 people were given postings in the district as MNOs and FMNOs. They are under the control of the DMHO. The GGH officials maintained that the salaries were not paid due to non-release of budget. When contacted, GGH Superintendent Dr Narendranath Reddy admitted that the salary payment is pending and the issue will be resolved soon.

“District Collector P Koteswara Rao responded positively and directed the GGH authorities to resolve the matter. If the issue is not resolved, we will intensify our stir from September 1,’’ he said.

Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
For representational purposes
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
