After common call, Andhra Pradesh HC adjourns hearing on 3-capital bills to Nov 15 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday adjourned the hearing on a batch of petitions filed in the court challenging the Andhra Pradesh Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All Regions Bill 2020 and the Bill to repeal AP Capital Region Development Authority (CRDA) Act 2014, to November 15.

The three-member bench comprising Chief Justice AK Goswami, Justice Joymalya Bagchi and Justice N Jayasurya took up the hearing on the batch of petitions. However, counsels for the petitioners and the advocates representing the government wanted the hearing to be adjourned to a later date.

Taking note of their submissions, the bench posted the hearing to November 15 and made it clear to the counsels of the petitioners that there will not be any more adjournments and the hearing will be taken up on a daily basis till final judgment in a hybrid mode, as is the practice at present. It advised the advocates of various petitioners, who have filed the pleas against the government order, to decide among themselves as to the order in which they will present their arguments.

Junior advocate Sanjay Suraneni representing Supreme Court senior advocate Syam Diwan submitted to the Court that Diwan, who was leading the petitioners counsels, was arguing in a few other different petitions, which were adjourned for hearing this month. He informed the court that they had submitted a letter seeking adjournment of case hearing to September last week. When the court sought the opinion of Advocate General S Sriram, he pointed out by September last week and October first week, there is a likelihood of the possible Covid third wave hitting its peak.

He wanted the court to adjourn the case to November for an uninterrupted hearing in an expeditious manner. Some of the advocates representing the petitioners including advocate MS Prasad acquiesced with the Advocate General’s argument.

Senior advocate S Satyanarayana, counsel for one of the petitioners, emphasised that in case the hearing is adjourned to November, it should be ensured that there are no more adjournments. He pointed out that when the petitions came up for hearing in May, it was adjourned to August 23, but none of the advocates were prepared, which is not proper. However, advocate Vasireddy Prabhunath opposed the adjournment of the hearings to November and argued that adjourning the hearing after 10 days would be enough, as most of them are prepared.

Intervening, Supreme Court advocate Devadutt Kamat proposed to come out with a schedule as to who will argue first and in what order, so there would not be any more interruptions. The court agreed to the proposal and adjourned the hearing to November 15. Meanwhile, minister Botcha Satyanarayana questioned the motive behind the petitioners seeking adjournment of hearing. He, however, asserted that they will go as per the court directions.