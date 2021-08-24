STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

After COVID lull, business back to normal at Venkatagiri saree market

It may be noted that the sale of silk and other varieties of sarees witnessed a steep fall in Venkatagiri and Patur in Nellore district in the holy Shravan month last year.

Published: 24th August 2021 07:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:43 AM   |  A+A-

Stock of sarees piled up at a showroom in Venkatagiri, Nellore district

Stock of sarees piled up at a showroom in Venkatagiri, Nellore district. (Photo | Express)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE/CHITTOOR: Traders of Venkatagiri wholesale saree market, a popular place for a wide variety of sarees, heaved a sigh of relief as they are getting bulk orders in the month of holy Shravan from various parts of the country after a worst season last year. Normally, people plan marriages and other functions in the month of Shravan. 

After a lull due to the Covid pandemic, business is limping back to normal, say traders. Customers have started visiting the market to buy sarees and traders are getting orders from other parts of the country. With this, new stock from local weavers are reaching the market. 

It may be noted that the sale of silk and other varieties of sarees witnessed a steep fall in Venkatagiri and Patur in Nellore district in the holy Shravan month last year. Traders in Venkatagiri usually get around Rs 20 crore business during the month. But, the business had dropped to just Rs2 crore in the last Shravan. 

“The business has been improved as many marriages are planned on the auspicious days. We are trying to clear last year’s stock with attractive offers in shops. Retailers have started getting business and they placed orders for new stocks,” said M Sukumar, a saree trader from Venkatagiri town. 

Venkatagiri sarees are made up of pure cotton with excellent zariwork and good finishing. In fact, weavers in Venkatagiri region also make a wide variety of silk sarees. Hand-woven sarees from the region have a 300-year-old history.  

There is huge demand for Venkatagiri sarees across the country. Traders and consumers from across the country visit Venkatagiri and purchase sarees based on their requirement. Traders have already kept stocks of new variety sarees to cash in on the holy month.  Viswanath, another trader, said that they faced a severe financial crisis last year.

“We expect good business this year. The situation has improved. We are getting bulk orders from other parts of  the country,” Viswanath said with a smile. There are 3,000 looms in the Venkatagiri area. Traders export sarees to popular showrooms in Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai and other parts of the country. Meanwhile, the business has improved at Patur in Kovur segment.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Venkatagiri saree market Andhra Pradesh COVID cases COVID 19
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp