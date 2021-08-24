Andhra Pradesh: Compound wall of temple collapses

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A compound wall of Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple in Mangalagiri collapsed on Sunday night. No person was harmed as the incident happened during the night hours when the traffic movement was less. However, a few bikes and pull carts parked near the wall were damaged.

Soon after the collapse, the local police and temple authorities reached the spot and inspected the condition of the wall.

Speaking to TNIE, the temple authorities said: “The wall was built about 400 years ago with soil and rocks. Incessant rains in the last few weeks and the roots of the trees which had penetrated into the wall made it weak. A team of engineers has inspected the wall and suggested for its reconstruction.”

Until the wall is reconstructed, traffic on the road beside the wall will be regulated and heavy vehicles will not be allowed, they said. MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy instructed the officials to set up an expert committee to look into the issue.