STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Clear pending dues of those under MGNREGS within two weeks: Andhra Pradesh HC tells govt

When Advocate General S Sriram requested the court for time to file an affidavit with complete details, the court agreed to it and adjourned the hearing, but said dues have to be cleared in 2 weeks.

Published: 24th August 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court.

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the state government to clear the pending dues under MGNREGS to the petitioners in two weeks.

Hearing a batch of petitions, single judge bench of Justice B Devanand said MGNREGA work contractors might have invested the amount they brought on credit paying interest and due to pending bills, they are in no position to pay wages and salaries and they themselves might be suffering.

The government should not forget this fact and do not ignore that every citizen of the country has a right to live with dignity, he said and observed that not clearing the dues is tantamount to violation of the right to live with dignity. 

When Advocate General S Sriram requested the court for time to file an affidavit with complete details, the court agreed to it and adjourned the hearing, but made it clear that dues have to be cleared in two weeks.  
Appearing for Panchayat Raj department, advocate V Kiran found fault with claims of the Centre that unspent amount was with the department.  

The Advocate General said vigilance enquiry into the works done is underway. On the  70 petitions, amount to clear the bills were credited to the accounts of respective panchayats and an affidavit of the same will be submitted to the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court MGNREGS
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
India's first smog tower inaugurated at Delhi's Connaught Place to combat pollution
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp