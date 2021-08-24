Clear pending dues of those under MGNREGS within two weeks: Andhra Pradesh HC tells govt

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday directed the state government to clear the pending dues under MGNREGS to the petitioners in two weeks.

Hearing a batch of petitions, single judge bench of Justice B Devanand said MGNREGA work contractors might have invested the amount they brought on credit paying interest and due to pending bills, they are in no position to pay wages and salaries and they themselves might be suffering.

The government should not forget this fact and do not ignore that every citizen of the country has a right to live with dignity, he said and observed that not clearing the dues is tantamount to violation of the right to live with dignity.

When Advocate General S Sriram requested the court for time to file an affidavit with complete details, the court agreed to it and adjourned the hearing, but made it clear that dues have to be cleared in two weeks.

Appearing for Panchayat Raj department, advocate V Kiran found fault with claims of the Centre that unspent amount was with the department.

The Advocate General said vigilance enquiry into the works done is underway. On the 70 petitions, amount to clear the bills were credited to the accounts of respective panchayats and an affidavit of the same will be submitted to the court.