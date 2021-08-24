Ensure quality in house works: Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy directs officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to ensure quality standards in the construction and materials to be supplied to beneficiaries of the housing scheme. He asked the officials to provide quality equipment required for electrification.

He said that the work of constructing houses for those who have chosen option 3 (the option to build houses by the government) should start from October 25 by completing the necessary preparations.

Holding a review meeting with officials in his camp office at Tadepalli near here on Monday, the Chief Minister took stock of the progress of construction of houses in Jagananna colonies, affordable housing for middle class and TIDCO houses and directed the officials to expedite the construction works. The Chief Minister made it clear that there should be internet provision in the colonies.

The officials informed that mapping of houses to be built, registration, issual of job cards and geo-tagging are almost completed. In Srikakulam, Vizianagaram and Guntur districts, over 80 per cent construction works were started in the respective colonies.

The Chief Minister directed the authorities to provide house sites to eligible persons within 90 days. The Chief Minister reviewed the affordable housing for the middle class in towns and cities. Officials said there was a demand for about 3.94 lakh plots in three categories like 150, 200, 250 square yards. He instructed the officials to prepare a detailed plan of execution and announce it by Dasara.

Deputy CM (Revenue) Dharmana Krishnadas, Housing Minister Cherukuvada Sriranganatha Raju, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das, Chief Commissioner of Land Administration Neerab Kumar Prasad, Housing Special Chief Secretary Ajay Jain, Finance Secretary KVV Satyanarayana, AP TIDCO MD Sridhar, Housing Secretary Rahul Pandey, AP State Housing Corporation Limited MD Narayan Bharat Gupta and other officials were present.