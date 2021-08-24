Kurnool devotees offer live scorpions to Lord

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In an uncommon practice, devotees offered live scorpions to Lord Kondalarayudu (Venkateswara Swamy) and even garlanded the idol with the arachnids at a temple in Kodumuru town of Kurnool on the occasion of third Sravana Somavaram.

The practice of offering live scorpions to the lord has existed for over 60 years, temple management committee president Manohar Reddy said. As part of the tradition, the devotees practice the ritual at the hill shrine on the third Monday of sravana masam every year.

It is believed that scorpions’ poison does no harm to humans on this day, Manohar Reddy added. Devotees, particularly childless couples, visit the temple to seek blessings for fulfilment of their wishes. Around 3,000 devotees had darshan of Lord Venkateswara Swamy in Kodumur this year. All devotees try to catch scorpions beneath the rocks on the hills and offer a garland made of the reptiles to the Lord.