Bharat Mata statue removal kicks up row, BJP slams Andhra Pradesh govt 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The BJP took exception to the shifting of Bharat Mata statue at Tadepalli near the residence of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy late Monday night.

BJP state president Somu Veerraju said the YSRC government, which started its tenure with demolitions (of Praja Vedika) failed to take up a single construction in the past two years.

“Now, when the entire nation is celebrating Azadi Ka Amrut Varsh,’ the YSRC government removed the statue of Bharat Mata,’’ the BJP leader said and demanded that the statue be replaced at the same place.

Another BJP leader Lanka Dinakar also took exception to the demolition of Bharat Mata statue.

“It shows the arrogance of the YSRC government. The statue of Bharat Mata was demolished without any prior notice, citing security reasons,’’ he alleged. Dinakar demanded that all the unauthorised statues across the State be demolished immediately as they are creating a lot of obstacles for public transportation.

Meanwhile, the Mangalagiri-Tadepalli municipal corporation officials said that the statue, which was located on the road side from National Highway to Undavalli Q Bridge road, was shifted to a safe place for further developmental activities like junction improvements, road extension and bridge construction on Buckingham canal. “Soon after the completion of the developmental activities, the statue would be installed in the same location,’’ a statement by the Corporation said.