Four of a marriage party including bride's 13-year-old brother die in accident in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Four members of a marriage party died after they accidentally fell from the vehicle in which they were travelling, in Prakasam district of Andhra Pradesh Wednesday morning. The deceased also include the younger brother of the bride.

According to information reaching here, a group of around 10 persons including the bride from Totapalli village in Pedaraveedu mandal of the district were on their way to Akkacheruvu in Podili mandal for the wedding that scheduled at 11 am.

As the vehicle reached Kalujuvvalapadu on the national highway, the rear door of the vehicle came off and four persons who were leaning on it fell down. "The vehicle was at a high speed and the four of them fell one after the other. Two of them died on the spot while the rest succumbed on their way to Markapur government hospital,'' Podili circle inspector U Sudhakar Rao said. The deceased include K Anil (13), the younger brother of the bribe.

Apart from Anil, B Venkata Subba Rao (38), A Srinu (45) and K Karthik (15) lost their lives in the mishap, the inspector said. With the tragic incident, the marriage did not take place.

