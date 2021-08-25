Kurnool second in YSR Jalakala implementation

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: By extending irrigation facilities to hundreds of acres of farmlands, Kurnool district has outperformed all districts, except Prakasam, in the implementation of YSR Jalakala, a programme under which the government drills free borewells.

With a high success rate, the district officials drilled 1,119 borewells with Rs 896.07 lakh from September 28, 2020 to August 18, 2021. Out of them, 941 borewells, on which Rs 762.53 lakh was spent, are successfully providing water to 4,500 acres of cultivable lands. Prakasam district drilled 2,262 borewells and 1,986 were successful.