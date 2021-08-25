STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
NCSC commends Andhra Pradesh government for swift action in Ramya case

NCSC Vice-Chairman said his team was satisfied with the steps taken by the State government by responding positively and providing compensation to the family of the victim in a very short time. 

Published: 25th August 2021

When the NCSC team visited the house of Ramya, BJP leaders made a vain bid to interact with it, but were prevented by police, leading to mild tension.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA/GUNTUR: The National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) has commended the State government, particularly the Guntur district police, for swiftly arresting the accused in the murder of Ramya and registering a case under the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

An NCSC team, comprising Vice-Chairman Arun Haldar and members Anju Bala and Subhash Ramnath Pardhi, visited the State on Tuesday to inquire about the murder of Ramya, a Dalit engineering student, in Guntur city recently.

After interacting with the parents of the victim, Director General of Police Gautam Sawang, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das and others, Arun Haldar said, “This commendable work of the AP government should be a message to the entire country. This case was solved in such a quick manner that this should serve as an example to the entire country. The State government can be even awarded 200 marks for its swift reaction.” 

Speaking to the media at the Secretariat in Velagapudi, the NCSC Vice-Chairman said his team was satisfied with the steps taken by the State government by responding positively and providing compensation to the family of the victim in a very short time. 

The NCSC would recommend for Central awards to the police for nabbing the accused swiftly, he said. He said the NCSC received more than 100 petitions from various organisations and individuals and promised to take speedy action after looking into them.

When the NCSC team visited the house of Ramya, BJP leaders made a vain bid to interact with it, but were prevented by police, leading to mild tension. The police prevented BJP Mahila Morcha activists from entering the house. The activists staged a protest against the police action.

Later, Arun Haldar and other NCSC members called on Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan at the Raj Bhavan and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office at Tadepalli. Jagan felicitated the NCSC Vice-Chairman and the members.

A delegation of TDP leaders, including Politburo members Varla Ramaiah, Nakka Anand Babu, T Sravan Kumar and Tangirala Soumya, met the NCSC team and submitted a memorandum to it charging that there has been a spurt in attacks on Dalits ever since the YSRC came to power in the State in mid-2019. The TDP delegation appealed to the NCSC to conduct a comprehensive inquiry into atrocities against Dalits in AP. 

