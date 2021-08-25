STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Seven lakh AgriGold victims in Andhra Pradesh get Rs 666.84 crore

Though the previous TDP regime promised to help the AgriGold victims in the 2014 polls, it did nothing for them.

Published: 25th August 2021 08:16 AM

CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy credits funds into bank accounts of AgriGold victims at his camp office in Tadepalli. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday credited Rs 666.84 crore into bank accounts of over 7 lakh AgriGold victims, who deposited up to Rs 20,000 in the scam-hit company.

Speaking on the occasion, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said he met the AgriGold victims during his Praja Sankalpa Yatra as an Opposition leader, who urged him to help get back their hard-earned money. The victims include daily labourers to middle-class families.

Keeping up the promise made to the AgriGold victims, Jagan said his government had credited Rs 905.57 crore into the bank accounts of 10.4 lakh affected families in two phases.

As identified by the District Legal Services Authorities (DLSAs), the government released Rs 238.73 crore to 3.4 lakh AgriGold victims who deposited less than Rs 10,000 in the scam-hit company, in November, 2019. “The entire process of payment is being done in a transparent manner. There is no instance of any State government in the country taking up the cause of those, who were betrayed by a private company,” he said.

Alleging that the entire AgriGold scam had taken place with the involvement of TDP leaders, he flayed the previous government for trying to loot AgriGold properties ignoring the interests of victims. 

Though the previous TDP regime promised to help the AgriGold victims in the 2014 polls, it did nothing for them. The previous government issued a GO to compensate the affected families just two months before the 2019 elections.

Even after sanctioning Rs 785 crore to compensate the AgriGold victims, it did not bother to pay even a single rupee to them, he said.

3.8 lakh left out victims receive Rs 207.6 crore

About 3.86 lakh scam-hit AgriGold depositors, who were left out in the first tranche, also got Rs 207.61 crore on Tuesday. A total sum of Rs 905.57 crore was credited into bank accounts of 10.4 lakh AgriGold affected families in the State in two phases, the Chief Minister said.

Govt to auction attached properties

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised that steps would be taken to auction the attached properties of the scam-hit AgriGold to compensate all the victims. The State government is committed to ensuring justice to all the affected AgriGold depositors, Jagan asserted.

