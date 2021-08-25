Stop illegal mining in tribal areas: Nara Lokesh to Andhra Pradesh government 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh has demanded that the YSRC government stop illegal bauxite mining in the scheduled tribal areas immediately in order to protect the forest wealth and rights of the Adivasis living there.

“Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy and co should stop their daylight looting of bauxite under the cover of laterite mining in the Agency areas,” he said. There is an immediate need to protect the rights of the tribals by ensuring strict implementation of the law, he asserted. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, Lokesh said the humiliation of Adivasis by making them squat on the floor was reflective of the arrogant attitude of the Jagan regime.

The tribals were agitating against the Rampachodavaram ITDA for putting a question mark on their very existence. The tribal representatives were invited for talks and then they were detained illegally by the police and made to squat on the floor as if they were criminals, he alleged. The officer, who was supposed to implement laws to protect the tribal rights, was committing an unpardonable offence of destroying the Adivasis. The government was targeting and crushing the tribals by undermining the laws and GOs meant for their well being, he alleged.