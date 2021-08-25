STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ukku activists to mark 200th day of agitation with Padayatra

Porata committee leaders said the agitation has entered a crucial phase and they will exert pressure on Centre to revisit it’s privatisation plan.

Published: 25th August 2021 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee undertakes a padayatra in Vizag on Sunday to mobilise support for its Chalo Parliament agitation. (File Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakha Ukku Parirakshana Porata Committee, which has been spearheading the Ukku agitation, is gearing up for a yet another show of strength.

To mark the 200th day of its agitation on August 30, the committee may hold a padayatra from Aganampudi to BHPV, besides forming a human chain with 10,000 people on Sunday.

Speaking to TNIE, president of recognised union of Visakhapatnam steel plant and convener of the porata committee J Ayodhya Ram said they will be holding a 10-km long padayatra on August 29 to mark the completion of 200 days of their agitation. He said they will be holding a seminar against privatisation on August 30 and a candle rally will follow.

Though 200 days elapsed there has been not let up in the agitation as workers have been participating in different forms of protest with renewed vigour, Ayodhya Ram said.

Since the day the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA) has given its approval for 100 per cent strategic disinvestment of the RINL, the corporate entity of VSP, on January 27, they have been agitating against the privatisation proposal, he said, adding that they have been mobilising support from the families of nirvasitulu (oustees) for the agitation.

Speaking at the relay fast at Kurmannapalem, committee chairman D Adinarayana said the Centre’s decision to sell public sector undertakings along with the steel plant, was highly irresponsible and cruel. 

