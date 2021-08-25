STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
YSRC team meets NCSC members, gives information on government schemes for SCs  

Referring to murder of an engineering student in Guntur, the YSRC leaders said the police swung into action and within hours booked the person responsible for the crime.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC said that the State government is in the forefront in preventing crimes against women and Dalits by developing various Apps, providing a safety network for them and ensuring expeditious justice. The government has brought in the Disha Act (which needs to be approved by the Centre)  which has provisions for a time-bound trial and punishment to the guilty, it said. 

A delegation of YSRC leaders including Government Advisor (Social Justice) Jupudi Prabhakar Rao, MLA Merugu Nagarjuna, MLC Dokka Manikya Vara Prasad and others met the visiting National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) members and furnished the details on the steps taken by the State government for the weaker sections of the society. 

“The YSRC has been pursuing a pro-dalit policy ever since its inception and after coming to power, it has been working for the upliftment and safety of dalits. Safety of women and dalits is a priority for the Jagan Mohan Reddy government. The Home Minister of the State is a dalit woman,’’ the YSRC said in the representation. 

Referring to murder of an engineering student in Guntur, the YSRC leaders said the police swung into action and within hours booked the person responsible for the crime.  “The victim’s mother has acknowledged the sincerity, swiftness and seriousness of the State government in dealing with the case,’’ they pointed out. Whenever the State undertakes a welfare programme,  the Opposition rakes up an issue to divert the attention in a bid to blunt the prominence of the government event and this has become a pattern, they alleged. 

The YSRC government has provided 1.3 lakh jobs after coming to power and provided reservations even in outsourcing jobs. In just 26 months, the government has transferred Rs17,014.24 crore under DBT and Rs7,153 crore under non-DBT to dalit beneficiaries’ bank accounts, giving no scope for bias, pilferage and corruption, they said. 

