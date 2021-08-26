10 more coronavirus cases in Vizianagaram, 17 teachers test positive in Chittoor district

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM/CHITTOOR: The total number of students testing positive for Covid-19 in Vizianagaram district rose to 40 by Wednesday with 10 more contracting coronavirus. The 10 new cases were reported from Bobbili primary school. School headmistress Sarada said 90 of the total 180 students attended classes two days ago. Random tests were conducted on 26 students and 10 of them had tested positive, she said.

Though Vizianagaram is in orange zone, Vangara and Jami have been declared containment zones by Vizianagaram RDO Bhavani Sankar after the two villages reported 14 and 8 new infections respectively. In Chittoor district, 17 teachers and 10 students have tested positive for Covid after reopening schools.

Though attendance in government schools has been 55-60% in the district, as many as 27 cases have been reported so far. The teachers and students have been advised to undergo home isolation. Many private schools are yet to commence classes. As many as 1,297 teachers are yet to be vaccinated in the district.