72 youngsters emerge winners at skill contests

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Seventy-two youngsters will represent the State in the southern region skill development competitions to be conducted in Kerala later this year. The youngsters won in 31 technical trades at the State Skill Competitions, organised by Andhra Pradesh State Skill Development Corporation at eight venues, including KL Deemed-to-be University campus.

The events organised at KLU included core skills such as robotics, cyber security, electronics and the likes. The State-level competitions were conducted to scout for talents who will represent Andhra Pradesh at the contests in Kerala from September 20 to 25. The winners there will partake in the national skill competitions at Bengaluru in December.