Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rise as cases exceed daily recoveries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active coronavirus cases increased by 384 again as Andhra Pradesh reported more number of fresh infections as against recoveries on Wednesday. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the State reported 1,601 fresh cases from over 71,000 sample tests; 1,201 recoveries and 16 deaths, according to the latest health bulletin. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.22 per cent as against 2.1 per cent a day earlier. The total number of samples tested in the State has crossed 2.62 crore mark.

The sharpest spike was observed in East Godavari, which registered 273 new infections from 66 on Tuesday. A total of seven districts reported more number of cases pushing the number of active cases to 14,061. Kurnool saw the lowest of 10 infections while five other districts reported under 100 new cases each.

Another 1,201 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 19.78 lakh with a total recovery rate of 98.5 per cent. Seven districts have less than 1,000 active cases each with the lowest of 110 in Kurnool. Nellore has the highest, 2,311, while the figures in East Godavari shot up to 2,127 active cases.

With the fresh spike, the total cases in the State stood at 20.06 lakh. Meanwhile, 16 more patients succumbed to the virus taking the overall fatalities to 13,766 with a mortality rate of 0.68 percent.

Chittoor reported the highest of six deaths taking its overall tally to 1,826, the highest among all the districts, followed by two each in East Godavari, Krishna and Nellore and one each in Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam.