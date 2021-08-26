STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Active coronavirus cases in Andhra Pradesh rise as cases exceed daily recoveries

Positivity rate at 2.2% as 1,601 infections emerge from over 71,000 sample tests

Published: 26th August 2021 08:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:46 AM   |  A+A-

vaccine drive vaccination

A person receiving coronavirus vaccine in Andhra Pradesh. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active coronavirus cases increased by 384 again as Andhra Pradesh reported more number of fresh infections as against recoveries on Wednesday. In 24 hours ending 9 am on Wednesday, the State reported 1,601 fresh cases from over 71,000 sample tests; 1,201 recoveries and 16 deaths, according to the latest health bulletin. The daily positivity rate stood at 2.22 per cent as against 2.1 per cent a day earlier. The total number of samples tested in the State has crossed 2.62 crore mark.

The sharpest spike was observed in East Godavari, which registered 273 new infections from 66 on Tuesday. A total of seven districts reported more number of cases pushing the number of active cases to 14,061. Kurnool saw the lowest of 10 infections while five other districts reported under 100 new cases each.     

Another 1,201 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries past 19.78 lakh with a total recovery rate of 98.5 per cent. Seven districts have less than 1,000 active cases  each with the lowest of 110 in Kurnool. Nellore has the highest, 2,311, while the figures in East Godavari shot up to 2,127 active cases.

With the fresh spike, the total cases in the State stood at 20.06 lakh. Meanwhile, 16 more patients succumbed to the virus taking the overall fatalities to 13,766 with a mortality rate of 0.68 percent. 

Chittoor reported the highest of six deaths taking its overall tally to 1,826, the highest among all the districts, followed by two each in East Godavari, Krishna and Nellore and one each in Guntur, Prakasam, Srikakulam and Visakhapatnam. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus Andhra Pradesh coronavirus AP coronavirus
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp