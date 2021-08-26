STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

After snub, CM hails officials for secretariat visits

He stated that the efficiency of the secretariats should be enhanced after inspections by following standard protocols. 

Published: 26th August 2021 08:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:28 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated Mirabai Chanu on Twitter.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the performance of the collectors, joint collectors, municipal commissioners, ITDA POs, sub-collectors in conducting inspections at village/ward secretariats. He stated that the efficiency of the secretariats should be enhanced after inspections by following standard protocols. 

It may be recalled that Jagan had expressed displeasure over some officers not conducting inspections at village and ward secretariats as was mandated. During the Spandana video conference with district collectors and Superintendents of Police on Wednesday, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to monitor the performance of secretariat staff and volunteers. 

“On the last Friday and Saturday of the month, the staff of the village and ward secretariats, together with two or three volunteers, should go door to door to explain the government’s plans and take the feedback from people,’’ he said. The Chief Minister directed the Collectors to talk with bankers to give loans to the housing beneficiaries at minimum interest rates. 

On MGNREGS, the Chief Minister said that the government has been clearing the pending arrears of the previous government. He instructed the authorities to focus on NREGS works, as the government has been creating a system that will completely change the face of villages, equipping them with village secretariat, English Medium School, YSR Village Clinic, RBK, Digital Library and many more.

The Chief Minister said incentives for MSMEs and spinning mills will be given on September 3 and said Collectors should allocate one day a month to MSMEs and another day to other industries. The Industrial and Export Promotion Committee, which is chaired by the Collector at the district level, should also meet once a month. He directed the officials to ensure 75 per cent of jobs in industries to the locals. The government is bringing a skill development college in every parliamentary constituency. The construction of these colleges will be started on Dasara. 

Sensitive issues 
The Chief Minister expressed concern over the vested interests mudslinging on the government over the recent unfortunate incidents. “A constable was suspended in an eve-teasing case. But the issue was blown up in social media and in the media in a manner in which the victim and the family members had to undergo severe pain and trauma. Collectors and SPs should be alert on such sensitive issues,’’ the Chief Minister said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy MGNREGS Andhra Pradesh government
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp