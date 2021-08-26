After snub, CM hails officials for secretariat visits

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the performance of the collectors, joint collectors, municipal commissioners, ITDA POs, sub-collectors in conducting inspections at village/ward secretariats. He stated that the efficiency of the secretariats should be enhanced after inspections by following standard protocols.

It may be recalled that Jagan had expressed displeasure over some officers not conducting inspections at village and ward secretariats as was mandated. During the Spandana video conference with district collectors and Superintendents of Police on Wednesday, the Chief Minister wanted the officials to monitor the performance of secretariat staff and volunteers.

“On the last Friday and Saturday of the month, the staff of the village and ward secretariats, together with two or three volunteers, should go door to door to explain the government’s plans and take the feedback from people,’’ he said. The Chief Minister directed the Collectors to talk with bankers to give loans to the housing beneficiaries at minimum interest rates.

On MGNREGS, the Chief Minister said that the government has been clearing the pending arrears of the previous government. He instructed the authorities to focus on NREGS works, as the government has been creating a system that will completely change the face of villages, equipping them with village secretariat, English Medium School, YSR Village Clinic, RBK, Digital Library and many more.

The Chief Minister said incentives for MSMEs and spinning mills will be given on September 3 and said Collectors should allocate one day a month to MSMEs and another day to other industries. The Industrial and Export Promotion Committee, which is chaired by the Collector at the district level, should also meet once a month. He directed the officials to ensure 75 per cent of jobs in industries to the locals. The government is bringing a skill development college in every parliamentary constituency. The construction of these colleges will be started on Dasara.

Sensitive issues

The Chief Minister expressed concern over the vested interests mudslinging on the government over the recent unfortunate incidents. “A constable was suspended in an eve-teasing case. But the issue was blown up in social media and in the media in a manner in which the victim and the family members had to undergo severe pain and trauma. Collectors and SPs should be alert on such sensitive issues,’’ the Chief Minister said.