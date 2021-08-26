Class X student electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh while cleaning school water tank

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A class X student of the Zilla Parishad High School at Anasagaram village in Nandigama mandal was electrocuted while cleaning the water tank in the school on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Gopi Chand (15).

The school headmaster allegedly asked Gopi to clean the water tank. He accidentally came in contact with an electric wire and was electrocuted. School teachers rushed him to Nandigama government hospital where he was declared brought dead. Gopi’s family members staged a protest at the hospital blaming the headmaster for his death.

Former TDP MLA Tangirala Sowmya also took part in the protest. Expressing grief over the student’s death, Suresh said, “It is unfortunate that a boy died of electrocution in the school. A detailed inquiry will be conducted into the incident by the Regional Joint Director (RJD). Based on the inquiry report, stern action will be taken against those responsible for the tragic incident.” The minister promised all support to Gopi’s family from the State government