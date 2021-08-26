STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Class X student electrocuted in Andhra Pradesh while cleaning school water tank

Gopi’s family members staged a protest at the hospital blaming the headmaster for his death.

Published: 26th August 2021 08:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:18 AM   |  A+A-

Dead body, Death

Representational Image (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A class X student of the Zilla Parishad High School at Anasagaram village in Nandigama mandal was electrocuted while cleaning the water tank in the school on Wednesday. The deceased was identified as Gopi Chand (15).

The school headmaster allegedly asked Gopi to clean the water tank. He accidentally came in contact with an electric wire and was electrocuted. School teachers rushed him to Nandigama government hospital where he was declared brought dead. Gopi’s family members staged a protest at the hospital blaming the headmaster for his death.

Former TDP MLA Tangirala Sowmya also took part in the protest. Expressing grief over the student’s death, Suresh said, “It is unfortunate that a boy died of electrocution in the school. A detailed inquiry will be conducted into the incident by the Regional Joint Director (RJD). Based on the inquiry report, stern action will be taken against those responsible for the tragic incident.” The minister promised all support to Gopi’s family from the State government

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
nandigama
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp