Mounting debts drive three of a family to suicide in Andhra's Chittoor district

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Three members of a family died by suicide after consuming pesticide in their house in Puttur town of Chittoor district Thursday as they were allegedly upset over the torture and abusive language used by private financiers for not re-paying loan.

The deceased were identified as Sankaraiah (65), Guramma (55) and Vinay (22). According to reports reaching here, the elder son of Sankaraiah, Satish had taken a loan from money lenders in Puttur town and fled away from the town after failing to repay the loan to lenders. The amount Satish owed to the lenders has gone up with interest.

Since he was not in the house, money lenders started threatening the family members with dire consequences. Unable to bear, the mental torture of lenders, the family members took the extreme step on in the late hours of Wednesday.



(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)