STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mounting debts drive three of a family to suicide in Andhra's Chittoor district

According to reports reaching here, the elder son of Sankaraiah, Satish had taken a loan from money lenders in Puttur town and fled away from the town after failing to repay the loan to lenders.

Published: 26th August 2021 01:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 01:08 PM   |  A+A-

suicide, hangs, rope

For representational purpose

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Three members of a family died by suicide after consuming pesticide in their house in Puttur town of Chittoor district Thursday as they were allegedly upset over the torture and abusive language used by private financiers for not re-paying loan.

The deceased were identified as Sankaraiah (65), Guramma (55) and Vinay (22). According to reports reaching here, the elder son of Sankaraiah, Satish had taken a loan from money lenders in Puttur town and fled away from the town after failing to repay the loan to lenders. The amount Satish owed to the lenders has gone up with interest.

Since he was not in the house, money lenders started threatening the family members with dire consequences. Unable to bear, the mental torture of lenders, the family members took the extreme step on in the late hours of Wednesday.


(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Suicide case suicide pact Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp