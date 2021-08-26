Now, biometric attendance back in Andhra govt offices

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Biometric attendance system has been made mandatory once again in all government offices in the State. Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das issued a memo to this effect on Tuesday, directing all department heads to watch the biometric attendance of staff and take appropriate measures as per rules. He directed the Information Technology Department to operationalise the biometric devices in the state Secretariat and other offices immediately.

Biometric attendance for all government staff, using fingerprint, has been made mandatory in the State since September 2017. Following the outbreak of COVID-19, the system was discontinued since March 2020 as it had the potential for causing infection spread.At a meeting with all Special Chief Secretaries, Principal Secretaries and Secretaries the Chief Secretaries conducted on August 13, it was decided to re-introduce the mandatory biometric attendance system.