TTD to lease out its Kalyana Mandapams

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: TTD has decided to lease out its Kalyana Mandapams to like-minded Hindu religious organisations or persons for five years.

Interested Hindu religious organizations, mutts, temples, persons shall send their proposals through www.tender.apeprocuremrnt.gov.in from 11 am September 1 till 5 pm of September 30.

In an initial move, TTD will lease out its Kalyana Mandapams located in Chittoor district including Gudipala, Polakala, Palamaner, Kalluru, Punganuru, Sadum, Somala, Rompicherla, Bhakrapeta, Tarigonda, Puttur, Balijakandriga, Tirumalarajapuram, Tondamanadu.

For more details contact phone number 0877 2264174 or 2264175 during office hours.