Five burglars from MP held in Kadapa dist

The Superintendent of Police said they would take Bharat Bhuriya into custody soon for interrogation in connection with the offences committed by his gang members in Kadapa district.

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Police arrested five members of an inter-state burglar gang from Madhya Pradesh. Disclosing this to mediapersons here on Thursday, Superintendent of Police KKN Anburajan said the gang members had committed housebreakings in Gujarat, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Bharat Bhuriya is the leader of the gang. He is now lodged in the Mysuru central prison as an undertrial. 

“He would direct the gang members to commit housebreakings in colonies located at industrial units and power plants through his contacts. He was involved in more than 10 cases in Karnataka, the SP said.This was revealed by the arrested gang members during questioning. The arrested included Nanka Bhuriya, brother of Bharat Bhuriya, Vishal Soni, Gourav Jain, Kapil Jain and Peru Vishnu. 

The police recovered land documents worth Rs 45 lakh, which were purchased with the stolen booty, two cars worth Rs 15 lakh, mobile phones and housebreaking tools from the quintet. The Superintendent of Police said they would take Bharat Bhuriya into custody soon for interrogation in connection with the offences committed by his gang members in Kadapa district. The gang committed two offences in Kadapa and four in Kurnool district, the SP said. 

