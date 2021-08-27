STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New software to come into force in Sub-Registrar Offices from Sept 1

The officials, who are conducting an inquiry into the fake challan scam, have recovered nearly 60 per cent of the lost money and are in the process of recovering the remaining amount.

Published: 27th August 2021 07:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 07:59 AM   |  A+A-

Online scam, Online trap

Representational image. (Express Illustration)

By S Viswanath
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: After the multi-crore fake challan scam created ripples in Sub Registrar Offices across the State, officials of the Stamps and Registration Department have rolled out a new software for the registration process to put an end to the menace. Inspector General (Registration and Stamps) MV Seshagiri Babu said they have rolled out the new software for the registration process.

The new software, Defacement of challans, integrates the software of the Registration and Stamps Department and CFMS of the Finance Department and will prevent any kind of irregularities and manual entries.

From September 1, the old system will be abolished and the transactions will be taken up using the new software, he added. The officials, who are conducting an inquiry into the fake challan scam, have recovered nearly 60 per cent of the lost money and are in the process of recovering the remaining amount.

“The inquiry has been expedited and we are hopeful of recovering the remaining money within a week and cracking the whip on all the officials responsible,” an official said. Informing that the disciplinary action will be taken against all the staff involved in the irregularities, the officials said that the punishment will depend on the outcome of the inquiry.

“Apart from booking criminal cases and scrutinising lakhs of documents, we are inquiring into the irregularities and will initiate action against all the responsible persons,” the official said. The department has so far suspended 12 officials in connection with the irregularities and recovered around Rs 4 crore of the total Rs 7.5 crore estimated loss. 

Fake challan scam 

  • 60% of the looted money has been recovered, say officials  
  • Rs 7.5 crore estimated loss to state exchequer due to fake challan scam 
  • Rs 4 crore has been recovered
  • 12 officials have been suspended so far
