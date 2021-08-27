PD Act invoked against NDPL smuggler: SP

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Guntur Urban police on Thursday invoked Preventive Detention (PD) Act against a habitual offender for illegally smuggling liquor in the district. According to the police, Yarramasu Ramakoteswara Rao alias Ramu (42) a Non-Duty Paid Liquor (NDPL) smuggler, resident of Karumanchi village, was arrested by the SEB sleuths at Karumanchi village in Savalyapuram mandal.

The police also identified that five more cases were filed against the accused in Goa and Telangana. SP Arif Hafeez has proposed to the State government to invoke PD Act under Prevention of Dangerous Activities of Boot-Leggers, Dacoits, Drug-Offenders, Goondas, Immoral Traffic Offenders, and Land Grabbers Act, 1986 against the accused.

The Advisory Board checked the proposal and the government issued orders to invoke PD Act on Ramu following the Advisory Board’s reports. Ramu will be jailed for a period of one year as the PD Act will in force for an year.