Release white paper on finances, Somu to Jagan

Published: 27th August 2021 08:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 08:01 AM   |  A+A-

BJP Andhra Pradesh chief Somu Veerraju (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Expressing concern over the “failure” of the YSRC government in managing finances, BJP state chief Somu Veerraju has written to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday demanding a white paper on state finances. He added that if the indiscriminate borrowings by the state government and the ever-mounting liabilities continue in the remaining period of the YSRC term, Andhra Pradesh would not be in a position to come out of the debt trap for decades.

In the letter, Somu blamed the “opportunistic”, “incompetent” and “corrupt” governance for the financial crisis in the state. He claimed that delayed payments of pensions and salaries to employees, RBI debiting the funds raised through auction of securities as overdraft arrears, and raising funds through the state development corporation in violation of norms indicate the kind of serious financial crisis the Sate is in.

“The state could borrow Rs 37,163 crore from open market in the current fiscal and it has a buffer to borrow Rs 14,429 crore for payment of previous loans. In total, AP could borrow Rs 51,592 crore in this fiscal. Of the total amount that could be raised from the open market, the state government borrowed Rs 19,714 crore or 53 per cent in the first month of the fiscal, in April alone. No other state in the country is in such position according to experts,” he said.

He added that AP’s debt mounted to Rs 3.73 lakh crore in the last two years from Rs 2.62 lakh crore in 2019. “While Rs 1.65 lakh crore was borrowed by the previous Chandrababu Naidu government in its five years term, the Jagan government borrowed Rs 1.15 lakh in just two years. Now, the government is in a position where it has to borrow at least Rs 5,000 crore per month, which will not be enough to pay Rs  5,500 crore of salaries and pensions and Rs 3,500 crore of interests on previous loans,” the former MLC added.“In which direction is the YSRC leading the state to? The people of AP have a right to know,” he said.

BJP dharna for Telugu 
The BJP will stage a dharna at Gidugu Ramamurthy statue on Visakhapatnam on August 29 demanding steps for protection of the mother tongue.  The party is observing ‘Telugu varshikotsav’ to mark the birth anniversary of Gidugu Ramamurthy.  

