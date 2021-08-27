TTD kalyana mandapams up for lease

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has decided to lease out its Kalyana Mandapams to Hindu religious organisations or persons for five years. Interested Hindu religious organisations, mutts, temples or persons shall send their proposals through www.tender.apeprocurement.gov.in from 11 am September 1 till 5 pm of September 30.

In the first phase, the TTD will lease out its kalyana mandapams located in Chittoor district including Gudipala, Polakala, Palamaner, Kalluru, Punganuru, Sadum, Somala, Rompicherla, Bhakrapeta, Tarigonda, Puttur, Balijakandriga, Tirumalarajapuram, Tondamanadu. For more details, contact phone number: 0877 2264174 or 2264175 during office hours.