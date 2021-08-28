STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
48 teachers, 28 pupils test positive for COVID-19 in Andhra Pradesh

Education Min Suresh promises to ensure Covid protocol is strictly followed at all schools

Published: 28th August 2021 09:18 AM

Representational image of Coronavirus.



By IVPN Prasad
Express News Service

ONGOLE: Assuring that all the schools are taking necessary Covid measures, State Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh on Friday said, classes were being conducted on alternate days so that only 50 per cent students can be accommodated at once in a classroom. “To maintain social distance, only 50 per cent of the total strength in every class have been permitted. All teachers and students are strictly following the protocol by wearing masks and washing hands regularly,” he added.

The Education Minister stated that as per the assurance given by him that all teachers will be vaccinated before the schools reopened, over 95 per cent of the teachers had received at least one shot of the Covid vaccine, while 85 per cent of them are fully vaccinated. So far, several teachers and students in Prakasam, Vizianagaram and Krishna districts have tested positive for the virus.

“Our teachers ask us to maintain physical distance at school and even outside the house, as one could get infected if the standard norms of wearing masks and washing hands regularly are not followed. My brother Arun Kumar (class VI) and I are now going to school with face masks and are strictly following our teachers advice,” N Kiran, an 8th class student from Ongole explained. 

“We recently received the second dose of the vaccine and are strictly adhering to all preventative measures. Although it is difficult to make primary school students maintain social distance, we are trying our best,” V Krishnananda Vardhan, a teacher belonging to Addanki said.  After the new academic year commenced on August 16, Ongole-DRRM High School head master along with two teachers and five students tested positive. 

Other schools in the district have also started to report positive cases. Following this, the Education Department has alerted all the school head masters and teachers to implement the necessary Covid preventative measures in their schools without fail. 

The District Education authorities are constantly monitoring the current situation as several teachers and students of various government schools across the district are testing positive. Until Thursday, over 48 teachers including 2 head masters and 28 students have tested positive for Covid in Ongole-DRRM High School, PVR High School, Ramnagar Primary School, Gundlapalli ZP High School (Maddipadu), Nimmareddypalem village (Darsi Mandal) Elementary School, Veerepalli village (Ulavapadu) Upper Primary School and others. 

The education department officials fear that more cases will be reported as samples from these schools have already been sent for tests by the District Medical and Health Department staff. The results are expected within one or two days. 

“We have instructed all the head masters to take more interest in sanitisation of the schools. Social distance should be followed by all students and teachers. If any teacher or student develops Covid-like symptoms, they should be allowed to take leave and should immediately take the test. All those who come in close contact with the affected person should also take a confirmation test. Those who take a test should not be allowed to attend classes until their results are clear,” VS Subba Rao, District Education Officer told TNIE on Friday. 
 

