65 schools across Andhra Pradesh to get sports excellence award 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Commissioner of School Education Vadrevu Chinaveerabhadrudu and State School Games Secretary G Bhanumurthy have said School of Sports Excellence awards will be presented to the institutions that fared well in sports in 2019-20 academic year.

The awards will be presented on August 29 to mark the occasion of National Sports Day. Presentation ceremonies will be organised in all the district headquarters.

In a release issued here on Friday, they said 65 schools, five each from every district, have been selected for the awards.Schools in the first place in district-level will be awarded Rs10,000, a memento and certificates. Those in the second spot will be given `8,000.