Andhra Pradesh bets on geography to scale up tourist footfall

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State tourism department has proposed various projects that could increase tourist footfall by utilising the natural resources Andhra Pradesh has such as the long coastline and rivers.As part of developing the Beach Corridor infrastructure, Rushikonda Beach Resort is likely to be redeveloped to host tourists from across the globe.

The stranded Bangladeshi ship, MV MAA, near Tenneti Park in Visakhapatnam is proposed to be converted into a unique and major tourist attraction with recreation components with an estimated project cost of `10.50 crore; the tunnel aquarium at Thotlakonda Beach may be developed under PPP mode.

The proposed projects were discussed during a review meeting chaired by Special Chief Secretary Youth Services, Archaeology, Tourism and Culture (YATC) Rajat Bhargava on Friday.

He said Andhra Pradesh is blessed with the country’s second longest coastline (974 kms) and perennial rivers and scenic backwaters.The Eastern Ghats run parallel to the coastline and occupy a considerable area. “The State government is committed to utilise the natural geographical features and develop all possible themes of tourism, namely river tourism, eco-tourism, adventure tourism, and the likes,” he said.

According to him, the works for redevelopment of Rushikonda Beach Resort as a world-class tourist destination has already commenced and will be completed by next year. The proposed extension of the Beach Road from Bheemili to Bhogapuram is being taken up by the Infrastructure and Investments Department.

The tourism department will develop world class tourism resorts and adventure sports activities all along the newly-proposed Beach Corridor. Seaplane terminals at Bheemili Beach and Bhogapuram Beach, eco-tourism project at the beaches adjoining forest land, resorts, floating restaurant, eco camps, international convention centre and a golf course will be developed under the Beach Corridor Tourism Project, he explained.

He said a floating restaurant is proposed to operate on the Krishna river between Berm Park and Bhavani Island. A steel barge is already fabricated and the restaurant is to be developed on the barge, he added.