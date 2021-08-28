Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce, South Korea envoys discuss trade relations

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Office-bearers and members of Andhra Pradesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry Federation (AP Chambers) held an interactive meeting with the Consul General of the Republic of Korea (Chennai) and the Honorary Consul General of the Republic of Korea (Hyderabad), here on Friday.

The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral relations, and the possibility of exploring more trade and partnership opportunities between the State and South Korea. As AP has a strong foothold in sectors such as food processing, aquaculture and textiles, opportunities available for exporters from the State was discussed with the Consul General Young-seup Kwon and the Honorary Consul General Suresh Chukkapalli.They mentioned the success of major Korean companies and their ancillary companies enjoyed in India.