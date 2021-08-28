STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh government feels NEP-2020 will transform education sector: Minister

National education policy, NEP

Image used for representational purpose only (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government believes National Education Policy-2020 will transform education through academic and administrative reforms, Education Minister Audimulapu Suresh said. Virtually participating in Foundation Day celebrations of Anantapur Central University on Thursday, he said the varsity recently arranged the first meeting of the Boards of Studies in various disciplines, where the syllabi of all UG and PG programmes were revised in accordance with NEP-2020. 

“I appreciate the university’s efforts to increase its academic programmes. The university has added five PG courses, including one in technology, MTech in AI and Data Science, to the existing four UG and two PG programmes,” he said. Suresh also praised the varsity for conducting training programmes in collaboration with AP Tourism Authority, Sri Krishnadevaraya University and APSSDC. 

He said seven institutions of national importance were provided under Schedule XIII of AP Reorganisation Act. These include IIT-Tirupati, IISER-Tirupati, IIM-Vizag, NIT-Tadepalligudem,  Indian Institute of Information Technology Design & Manufacturing (IIITDM)-Kurnool, Central University-Anantapur, CTU-Vizianagaram. 

“The government has waived off statutory charges/fees for these institutes and is extending support for overall development of these institutes. They are known for their academic excellence, quality of research and publications, faculty and  linkages.” he said. 

