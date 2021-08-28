Andhra Pradesh: Heavy rains likely in all districts today

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A low pressure area is likely to form in the Northwest and adjoining West Central Bay of Bengal on Saturday and under its influence heavy rains are expected in one or two places in almost all the districts of the State. Meanwhile, Friday witnessed moderate to heavy rains in Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Praksam, Nellore and Chittoor districts, parts of Krishna, Guntur and Visakhapatnam. Gara of Srikakulam district received nearly 12 cm of rain.

According to an IMD forecast, a cyclonic circulation lies over Northwest Bay of Bengal off West Bengal coast and extends upto 3.1 km above mean sea level tilting southwards with height. Under its influence, a low pressure area is likely to form on Saturday. In the last 24-hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, 6 cm of rain was received in Addanki in Prakasam and V Kota in Chittoor district.

Four centimeters of rainfall was reported in Salur of Vizianagaram district, Palamaner of Chittoor district and Gorantal of Anantapur district. One to three centimeters of rainfall was reported from various places in both Rayalaseema and coastal districts. As per APSDPS dashboard, the State has received 2.2 per cent surplus rainfall than normal and the overall status is normal. Only one district -- Nellore has deficit rainfall.