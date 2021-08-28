Andhra Pradesh records 1,515 fresh Covid cases, 10 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The number of new Covid cases in Andhra Pradesh were more than recoveries by a considerable margin in the last 24 hours ending 9 a.m. on Friday. Out of 68,865 samples, 1,515 tested positive, while the recoveries stood at 903 only. Positivity rate was 2.2 percent. According to a media bulletin issued by the State Command Control Room on Friday evening, East Godavari district with 223 new cases topped the list followed by Nellore with 202 caes and Chittoor districts with 199 cases.

Out of 13 districts, six districts reported less than hundred cases each with Kurnool district reporting the least number of cases (13). Anantapur reported 26 cases, Vizianagaram district reported 56, Srikakulam district had 61 new cases, Visakhapatnam had 79 and Kadapa district reported 89 new cases With 903 fresh recoveries in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries in the state increased to 19,80,407. With another 10 fatalities, the state’s toll increased to 13,788.

Among the 10 deaths, Chittoor and Krishna districts accounted for three deaths each, while East Godavari, Kurnool, Nellore and Srikakulam district reported one death each. The number of active cases, which was below 15,000 for the past couple of days, once again increased and is now at 15,050. While Krishna district has 2,401 active cases, East Godavari has 2,355 active cases.