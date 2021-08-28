STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh reports 1,321 new coronavirus cases, 19 deaths 

The number of active cases dropped by 197 to 14,853, a health department bulletin said.

Published: 28th August 2021 06:41 PM

The lowest surge of 24 infections was reported from Prakasam, followed by 26 in Kurnool.

Image used for representational purpose only (File Photo)

By PTI

AMARAVATI: Andhra Pradesh reported 1,321 fresh COVID-19 cases, 1,499 recoveries and 19 deaths in 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday.

The state COVID-19 chart showed a total of 20,10,566 positives, 19,81,906 recoveries and 13,807 deaths.

Chittoor reported 225, East Godavari 218, Krishna 153, West Godavari 142, SPS Nellore 139, Guntur 128 and Prakasam 118 fresh cases in 24 hours.

While Kadapa district reported 67, the remaining five districts added less than 40 new cases each.

Chittoor had five fresh fatalities, Krishna four, SPS Nellore and Prakasam three each, East Godavari, Guntur, Kurnool and Srikakulam one each in a day.

