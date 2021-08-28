Central officials inspect Polavaram works
The delegation inspected spillway, gates mechanism, upstream and downstream cofferdams, the unique ladder to facilitate the movement of fish, gallery and other components.
Published: 28th August 2021
VIJAYAWADA: Members from Central Water Commission (CWC) and Central Soil and Material Research Station (CSMRS) visited the Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) site on Friday and inspected the ongoing works. The delegation took stock of the progress of the construction.
