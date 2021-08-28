STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops help Ethiopian woman reach home

The woman, Emenabirhan Atseda Setia, who was living in the district since 2015, did not have any financial support after her husband’s death in March last year. Her visa also expired recently.  

SP KKN Anburajan (l) with Emenabirhan Atseda Setia from Ethiopia. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KADAPA: With assistance from the police, a 33-year-old Ethiopian woman was sent back to her native country from Kadapa on Thursday.

She met her husband Kamineni Narayana of Rajampet when he worked as a driver in Kuwait in 2015. Both decided to marry and Narayana brought her to his hometown where they were living in a rented accommodation, according to SP KKN Anburajan. Owing to financial difficulties, Narayana returned to Kuwait for work and used to send Setia money every month. Last year, Narayana died of a heart attack in Kuwait. 

As she was finding it difficult to deal with issues pertaining to a foreign language and culture, her neighbours informed her about the Foreigners Registration Office in the Special Branch Office. She then met Anburajan and explained her situation to him. The SP directed special branch inspector U Venkat Kuamr to pursue her case. Even as she was preparing to go back, she was infected with Covid.  During that time the police department provided her a medical kit for self isolation under doctors’ supervision. 

