STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NGT expresses displeasure against Telangana over PRLIS report, KRMB made nodal agency

Following AP’s suggestion, the NGT has appointed the Krishna River Management Board as the nodal agency.  

Published: 28th August 2021 07:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 07:13 AM   |  A+A-

Krishna river.

Krishna river. (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Alleging that the Telangana government has ‘systemically evaded’ compliances by ‘evasive and non-transparent’ strategies in the implementation of Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), the Andhra Pradesh government impleaded in a petition filed by a resident of Telangana’s Mahbubnagar district in the National Green Tribunal against the project alleging environmental violations.

The NGT also expressed displeasure over Telangana’s Mining and Geology Department, which was appointed as a nodal agency for coordinating the visit of a committee constituted earlier to submit a factual report, for not furnishing the report. Following AP’s suggestion, the NGT has appointed the Krishna River Management Board as the nodal agency.  

The Southern Zone bench of the tribunal heard the petition filed by the AP government on Friday requesting to implead in the original petition filed by Kosgi Venkataiah from Mahbubnagar district alleging that the Telangana (TS) government was taking up illegal mining in the guise of PRLIS construction. 

Alleging that there were more violations than the ones raised by the original petitioner, the AP government sought to intervene in the matter being the ‘Parens Patriae’ of legitimate rights of its citizens, who would be affected by the construction of PRLIS without any social impact assessment, including environmental hazards within Telangana.

In the petition, AP Water Resources Secretary J Syamala Rao alleged that the TS government ‘dubiously and artificially’ divided the PRLIS into two phases – irrigation (83.9 TMC) and drinking water with evaporation losses (6.1 TMC) – to evade legal scrutiny. 

“The intention of bifurcating the project is to evade the scrutiny of the tribunal and go ahead with the project without prior environmental clearance,” AP said. It further informed the tribunal that TS conducted a public hearing for phase-I of the project, i.e. drinking water component, alone on August 10, 2021, and that no social impact assessment or environmental studies were carried out for phase-II, which involves the irrigation component.

The AP government also informed the bench that the Telangana government made different submissions to different legal forums to avoid scrutiny. It said that the pre-feasibility report submitted to the Union Ministry of Environment and Forest by TS did not show any specific apportionment for drinking water component, but the neighbouring State filed project notes before the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal (KWDT-II) that 83.9 TMC out of the 90 TMC project is for irrigation.

AP also apprised the bench that PRLIS was not cleared by the Central Water Commission and the KRMB, but that TS was going ahead with the project in violation of the undertaking given to the tribunal which is ‘nothing but contemptuous’. Following this, the tribunal agreed for AP to implead and directed the State to file a counter affidavit in the matter.

Advocate General of AP S Sriram and the counsel representing another petitioner D Chandramouleeswara Reddy from Kadapa also alleged that though the five-member committee constituted by the NGT to inspect the project was ready to visit the worksite, the Mines and Geology Department ‘consciously’ showed no interest nor coordinated with the members. The NGT expressed displeasure and appointed the KRMB as the nodal agency for inspection. AP also stated that the public hearing needs to be conducted for phase-I and phase-II together.

Violations galore in PRLIS: AP 

The Andhra Pradesh government impleaded in a petition filed by a resident of Telangana in the NGT against PRLIS, alleging that the TS government had ‘systemically evaded’ compliances by ‘evasive and non-transparent’ strategies in the execution of the irrigation project

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NGT Andhra Pradesh Telangana
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp