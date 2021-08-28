Nod to 90 ml liquor bottle sale in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: To curb the flow of liquor from neighbouring states, the general body meeting of the AP State Beverages Corporation on Friday approved the sale of 90 ml liquor bottles and canned beer in government liquor shops located in border areas of the State.

The meeting held under the chairmanship of Special Chief Secretary (Commercial Taxes, Excise, Registration and Stamps) Rajat Bhargava, also gave its nod for modernisation of chemical laboratories under the Excise Department. Besides sanctioning Rs 5 lakh each for the chemical labs, the board gave 10 days time for completing modernisation works.