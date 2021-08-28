Over 1,800 students receive degrees at Vignan Varsity’s 8th convocation

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: In the present context, the major purpose of education is to equip the learner for their resourceful engagement to address the challenges and opportunities of the 21st century, said Prof DP Singh, chairman of University Grants Commission. Addressing at the 8th Convocation of Vignan University, here on Friday, Prof Singh said apart from skill learning, civic learning is equally important because it brings their active participation in social, political, economic and environmental related national and global issues.

“Today, the Indian Education System is witnessing manifold changes, and one such multi-dimensional change is the National Education Policy 2020. The vision of the transformational NEP-2020 is to “instill among learners a deep-rooted pride in being Indian, not only in thought, but also in spirit, intellect, and deeds, as well as to develop knowledge, skills, values, and dispositions that support responsible commitment to human rights, sustainable development and living, and global well-being, thereby reflecting a truly global citizen.” the UGC chairman said.

“NEP-2020, also encourages the use of technology in teaching and learning, removing language barriers. It will increase participation and encourage equity and inclusion in higher education for creating a digitally empowered nation”, he added. Speaking on the occasion, Sonam Wangchuk, Founder Director, Student’s Educational and Cultural Movement of Ladakh (SECMOL) said, it is not the number of degrees you hold, it is the number of problems you solve for your nation. “I believe that Vignan University will also produce great problem-solvers for all the industries. There is a huge necessity of problem-solvers,” he said and thanked the varsity for conferring him the honorary doctorate.

Veeramachaneni Rama Krishna, Ketogenic Dietician, who was also conferred with an honorary doctorate, thanked his parents and the varsity. “It is very important to follow a healthy diet and I stand as a perfect example, years ago I used to be very fat and then I realized the importance of a healthy diet. So, I made a habit of following a diet. Miraculously I even defeated Type-2 Diabetes”, he confessed In all, 1,517 B.Tech degrees, 23 degrees in BCA, 103 degrees in BBA, 30 degrees in B.Sc, 25 degrees in MCA, 97 degrees in MBA, and 44 degrees in M. Tech, and 27 Ph.D degrees were awarded at the ceremony. The institute also awarded 44 BTech (Honours) degrees this year for the first time.