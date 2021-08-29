STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh Lokayutka appeals to people to file complaints against erring officials

Published: 29th August 2021 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Justice P Lakshman Reddy inaugurates AP Lokayukta office in Kurnool.

Justice P Lakshman Reddy inaugurates AP Lokayukta office in Kurnool. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL:  The temporary office of the Andhra Pradesh Lokayukta was inaugurated by Lokayukta Justice P Lakshman Reddy at the State guest house in Kurnool on Saturday. On Thursday, the State government had issued an order shifting Lokayukta and State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) offices from Hyderabad to Kurnool, the proposed judicial capital of the State. 

Speaking on the occasion, Justice Lakshman Reddy observed that people from Coastal Andhra are well aware of the Lokayukta and file a good number of cases whereas the complaints from Rayalaseema region are less in number. The Justice said setting up of Lokayukta in Kurnool will create awareness among people of the backward Rayalaseema about the institution and more people will file complaints with it against erring government officials. “Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is taking steps to ensure transparency in government offices and village secretariats. Still, there are  complaints against village secretaries that they are hiding information on government schemes from eligible beneficiaries,” he said and added that he received a complaint from an old woman on the first day itself. 

Justice Lakshman Reddy said no one needs to come to Kurnool for filing complaints as the Lokayukta will receive petitions by post, courier and registered post. The Lokayukta will address the grievances of the common public against officials, who failed to discharge their duties. 

